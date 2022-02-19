 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 39.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.6
feet Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Fundraiser Held to Remember Fallen McCutchanville Firefighter

tighe fundraiser 021922

Firefighters were returning from a call when the fire engine ran off St. Joseph Avenue and had partially overturned before striking a utility pole. Tighe and the fellow firefighters were just a half-mile from the fire station when the fatal accident occurred. 

Tighe had joined the McCutchanville Fire Department in 2010, fresh out of high school. He was an Indiana state-certified Firefighter, certified first responder, state-certified EMT, as well as a member of the Indiana Volunteer Firemen's Association. 

Ever since his death, his fellow firefighters have wanted to continue to honor his legacy by selling chili for a good cause. 

Jerri Johnson Jeremy Tighe's mother tells 44news, "Jeremy was always about giving, and always about helping and this fund helps so many first responders. When a first responder is injured or sick the fund helps and that's our goal is to keep Jeremy's memory alive and to help Jeremy keep helping and this is what the fund does." 

Organizers sold chili for $20 as well as t-shirts and chocolate bars for $1. 

For Tighe's mom, it will never get easy knowing he's gone But she's comforted by the support she's received from the fire department and community. 

"My son's legacy will never die, because we will continue to keep his memory alive." says Jerri Johnson. 

Jeremy Tighe made his last run with the McCutchanville Fire Department on February 22nd, 2012, but he and his family will forever be a part of the department. 

