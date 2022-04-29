Funds being collected in support of Spencer County deputy who was badly injured in crash

Funds are being collected to support a Spencer County, Indiana sheriff's deputy who was badly injured in a recent crash.

Deputy Ronald Wayne Harper Jr., 27, was badly injured in a serious crash that happened on SR 66 early Thursday morning.

The sheriff's office tells us that Deputy Harper went through surgery for his injuries on Friday morning. They say he is alert and conscious, but that he is in an extreme amount of pain.

According to the sheriff's office, a GoFundMe page that was set up by the Lincoln Land Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #203 is one way you can help support the injured deputy's recovery.

The GoFundMe page says that Deputy Harper is a three-year veteran of the sheriff's office, a husband, and a father, with another baby on the way. Funds collected through the page will be used to help cover the medical costs of Deputy Harper's recovery.

If you'd rather make a donation in person, you can drop off any donations at the Spencer County Sheriff's Office, which is located at 120 N. Second St. in Rockport.