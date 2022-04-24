Funeral and celebration of life for Kaden Vera Sunday, memorial Monday

The funeral and celebration of life for Reitz High School freshman Kaden Vera is happening Sunday.
Vera died Tuesday night after the Evansville Police Department said he accidentally shot himself in the head.
Friends and family can visit with his family from 3 until 7 p.m. Sunday, April 24th at The Cathedral, 5000 North First Avenue.
A celebration of life for the 14-year-old football player will be held at 7 p.m.
According to FJ Reitz Football, a table will be set up for Kaden during the youth spring camp event on Monday, April 25, from 5 p.m. to p.m.