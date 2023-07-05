Funeral arrangements announced for Fallen Tell City Police Sgt.

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEVV) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Tell City Police Sergeant, Heather Glenn.
According to the obituary, a funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 10th, at the Tell City High School Auditorium, with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 9th.
Visitation will also take place from 9:00 am until service time on Monday, July 10th, at the Tell City Auxiliary Gym.
As we've reported, Glenn was killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic dispute at Perry County Memorial Hospital earlier this week.
Her family says she loved her rescue pets and her favorite Nephew Trace more than anything. When she was not out protecting and serving her community you could find Heather mowing grass, kayaking, shopping for a new pair of shoes, or attending live concerts.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rivers Edge Animal Shelter.