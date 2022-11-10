Funeral arrangements announced for Hanson man killed in hit and run

The funeral arrangements have now been set for a man who was hit by a car and killed in Hanson Wednesday.
According to an online obituary, 30-year-old Zachary Higgins of Hanson, was born on November 25, 1991, in Madisonville, KY, to Doug and Sherry Bennett Higgins.
He attended Murray State University and was employed at Carhartt.
As previously reported, the suspect accused of killing Higgins is still at large.
The fatal hit-and-run leading to the warrant for Phelps' arrest happened in the area of Tippett Road and Livingston Road in Hanson.
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says it's looking for 34-year-old Douglas "Nathan" Phelps. A warrant had been issued for his arrest on felony charges of leaving the scene of an accident, and driving on a DUI-suspended license.