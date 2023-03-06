Funeral arrangements for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker are finalized

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Sunday the stage was 38.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.7
feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Funeral arrangements for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker are finalized

  • Updated
  • 0
Funeral set for fallen Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy

Friends and family are remembering Deputy Asson Hacker of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office after his shocking and sudden death just last week.

 Tommy Mason

Deputy Asson Hacker died on Thursday after falling ill while participating in training.

The final funeral arrangements for a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy have been announced.

According to his obituary, Deputy Asson Hacker's service will take place Thursday, March 9 at 5:00 P.M.

This will be at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.

Deputy Hacker will be buried at Blue Grass Cemetery at a later date.

This all comes after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, he fell ill during a training event last week.

We're told Hacker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device