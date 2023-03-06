Funeral arrangements for Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker are finalized

The final funeral arrangements for a Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Deputy have been announced.
According to his obituary, Deputy Asson Hacker's service will take place Thursday, March 9 at 5:00 P.M.
This will be at Christian Fellowship Church on Millersburg Road.
Deputy Hacker will be buried at Blue Grass Cemetery at a later date.
This all comes after the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, he fell ill during a training event last week.
We're told Hacker was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.