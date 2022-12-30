Funeral Arrangements made for Hancock County man

Funeral Arrangements have been made for a Hancock found dead in Indiana.
Authorities say that 22 year old Jacoby Gray of Hawesville died from Hypothermia last week following a car accident in Perry County.
According to his Obituary, Gray was born May 21st, 2000 in Owensboro and was a graduate of Hancock County High School.
Services will be held January 3, at 2 p.m. at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, the burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery.
His Family is requesting donation to be made to the funeral home to help with costs. More information can be found at the website www.gibsonandsonfh.com