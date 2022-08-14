Funeral arrangements made for married Evansville couple killed in house explosion

Funeral arrangements have been made for an Evansville, Indiana couple who died in a house explosion on Wednesday.

Charles Hite, 43, and Martina Hite, 37, were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday afternoon's explosion on North Weinbach Avenue.

Charles and Martina will both be buried at Locust Hill Cemetery here in Evansville.

Their burials will follow visitations and a funeral service held at Alexander West Chapel starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to their obituaries, donations to help with expenses can be made in a Special Funds Account at Old National Bank, or on GoFundMe.