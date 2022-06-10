Funeral arrangements made for men who died in accident at Henderson Co. power plant

Funeral arrangements have been made for two men who died in an incident that happened Tuesday at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant off of Highway 2096 in Henderson County.
The life of 34-year-old Eric Williams of Henderson will be remembered at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 13, during a funeral service at the Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.
Williams' obituary says he is survived by his wife of three years and their two sons, as well as many more family members.
Other celebrations of Williams' life are also planned throughout Sunday and Monday.
For 39-year-old Phillip Hill of Greenville, a funeral service will be held at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City on Sunday, June 12, at 1:00 p.m.
Hill is survived by his wife and two sons, his obituary says.
Hill was working as an engineer at the Big Rivers R.D. Green Plant, and Williams as a contracted heavy equipment operator.
Both men died in a workplace accident on Tuesday at the plant.