Funeral arrangements set for 3 people who died in Smith Mills shooting

Funeral plans are set for the three people who died in a shooting incident in Henderson County.

This comes after Kentucky State Police were called to a home in Smith Mills, Saturday night.

Authorities say 27-year-old Mason Quinn, 26-Arianna Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua Mallory are the ones who died.

The funeral for Quinn is set for 11a.m. Thursday, September 8th at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2p.m. to 8p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m.

Quinn's burial will be in Smith Mills Cemetery.

Mallory's funeral is set for Friday, September 9th at 1p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home. His visitation is set for Thursday from 4p.m. to 8p.m. and Friday at 10:30a.m.

And the funeral for Ziebell is 2p.m. on Sunday, September 11th at Koehler's Funeral Home in Boonville. Her visitation will take place the same day from 10a.m. to 2p.m.

This comes after KSP says they arrived at the scene to find a man and woman outside who appeared to have been shot. Another man was found with a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

Authorities say there were four children inside the home at the time.

Stick with 44News on air and online as we continue to update you on this developing story.