Funeral plans set for Owensboro employee struck by a vehicle

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON FOR WHITE, GALLATIN, POSEY, VANDERBURGH, HENDERSON AND
UNION COUNTIES...

At 837 AM CST, Thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned
area have begun to become more scattered. Between 2 and 4 inches of
rain have fallen. Trained spotters report widespread flooding.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the
warned area with additional storms this morning. Flash flooding is
already occurring.

HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas,
highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor
drainage and low-lying areas.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, Carmi, Morganfield,
Shawneetown,  Poseyville, Uniontown, and New Harmony.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CST /10 PM EST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Some trees could come down as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST/1 PM EST/ TODAY...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell,
Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Fulton, Graves,
Henderson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall,
McCracken, McLean, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi,
New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST/1 PM EST/ today.

* IMPACTS...Driver safety is a concern early this morning through
the morning commute. The risk for flash flooding will rise
substantially before daylight and may pose a significant danger
for morning commuters and those heading to school. Some homes and
businesses may be affected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall is expected with widespread showers and
thunderstorms. The concern for flash flooding will increase
through mid morning. Widespread 2 to 4 inches of rain is
likely, with some amounts possibly reaching 5 to 7 inches.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Funeral plans set for Owensboro employee struck by a vehicle

Billy Tyler, 46, of Utica, was hit and killed by a driver while performing work in his role as Crew Leader for the City of Owensboro's Street Department on Wednesday morning. Tyler is being remembered by many on social media as a sincere man, a good coach, and a baseball coach to many local youth (Facebook)

A beloved Owensboro employee is being remembered by his former co-workers and community.

Billy Tyler will be laid to rest early next week.

According to his obituary a visitation will take place at James Davis Funeral Home this Sunday from 1:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M and again from 10:00 A.M. until Noon Monday.

The husband and father was tragically killed Wednesday, after a car struck him while working along Parrish Avenue in Owensboro.

We're told the funeral will be held Monday after the visitation in the Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery.

