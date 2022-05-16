Furniture giveaway event happening in Madisonville for Kentucky tornado victims

An event looking to help Kentuckians who lost their homes and belongings to the December 2021 tornadoes is happening in Madisonville later this month.
Officials with the Hopkins County Fiscal Court say a furniture giveaway event is taking place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Monday, May 23, and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
During the event, anyone who lost items as a result of the December tornado can claim the free furniture by providing supporting documentation and ID, while supplies last.
It's all happening at the Ballard Convention Center, which is located at 605 E. Arch Street in Madisonville.