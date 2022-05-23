Furniture giveaway for tornado victims happening Monday and Tuesday in Hopkins County

In Hopkins County, Kentucky, tornado victims are still picking up the pieces from the deadly December damage.
To help, Hopkins County Fiscal Court officials are hosting a Furniture Giveaway event.
The giveaway is set to take place from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 23rd and again from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
It's all happening at the Ballard Convention Center along East Arch Street in Madisonville.
Officials say the relief is available with supporting documentation and ID, while supplies last.
Organizers say the goal is to help as many families as possible during this difficult time.