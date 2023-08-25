Furry Friend Friday: Meet Brownie

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.
In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Brownie.
We are told Brownie is a Chocolate Lab mix, although she could be a pure-bread chocolate lab.
She is about 6 months old, she is incredibly friendly and absolutely loves to cuddle.
If you're interested in adopting Brownie, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways that you can help the organization.
Hear more about Brownie, as well as how you can get involved, in the video interview above.