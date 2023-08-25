 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 102.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Brownie

  • Updated
  • 0

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduces 44News This Morning to our latest furry friend, Brownie.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.

In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Brownie.

We are told Brownie is a Chocolate Lab mix, although she could be a pure-bread chocolate lab.

She is about 6 months old, she is incredibly friendly and absolutely loves to cuddle.

If you're interested in adopting Brownie, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways that you can help the organization.

Hear more about Brownie, as well as how you can get involved, in the video interview above.

Recommended for you