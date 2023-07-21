Furry Friend Friday: Meet Izzy and Ari

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet two new furry friends.
PAAWS introduced the team to "Izzy" and "Ari" on Friday.
According to PAAWS, Izzy and Ari are both German Shepherd mixes.
PAAWS says both puppies are very well-behaved and love to snuggle.
Both of them are in need of a forever home.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Izzy and Ari in the video above.