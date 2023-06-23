Furry Friend Friday: Meet Maker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.
In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Maker.
Maker, along with his brother Jack, are boxer mixes.
He is super friendly, and PAAWS says he is about 6 to 7 months old.
If you're interested in adopting Maker, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways to help the organization.
Hear more about Maker, as well as how you can get involved, in the video interview above.