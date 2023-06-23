 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
SATURDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Saturday, June 24th for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Saturday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Maker

  • Updated
  • 0
Furry Friend Friday Maker

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.

In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Maker.

Maker, along with his brother Jack, are boxer mixes.

He is super friendly, and PAAWS says he is about 6 to 7 months old.

If you're interested in adopting Maker, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways to help the organization.

Hear more about Maker, as well as how you can get involved, in the video interview above.

