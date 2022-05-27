 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Furry Friend Friday: Meet Manning, the 7-week-old puppy

  • Updated
  • 0
Furry Friend Friday Manning 5-27-22

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning to introduce us to the latest furry friend.

This week's furry friend was Manning, the seven-week-old mixed breed puppy.

Jen says Manning was taken into PAAWS' care at just four-weeks-old. She says he was malnourished, but that the organization has been nursing him back to health.

Manning, like other furry friends at PAAWS, is looking for a forever home. The organization is always looking for new foster families too.

PAAWS is based in Evansville and Newburgh. You can find more information about fostering or adopting a furry friend on paaws.org or on the PAAWS Facebook page.

You can hear more about Manning and the other furry friends at PAAWS in the video interview above.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Tags

Recommended for you