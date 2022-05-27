Furry Friend Friday: Meet Manning, the 7-week-old puppy

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue sat down with 44News This Morning to introduce us to the latest furry friend.
This week's furry friend was Manning, the seven-week-old mixed breed puppy.
Jen says Manning was taken into PAAWS' care at just four-weeks-old. She says he was malnourished, but that the organization has been nursing him back to health.
Manning, like other furry friends at PAAWS, is looking for a forever home. The organization is always looking for new foster families too.
PAAWS is based in Evansville and Newburgh. You can find more information about fostering or adopting a furry friend on paaws.org or on the PAAWS Facebook page.
You can hear more about Manning and the other furry friends at PAAWS in the video interview above.