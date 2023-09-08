Furry Friend Friday: Meet Roxy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue introduced 44News This Morning to another furry friend on Friday.
In this week's Furry Friend Friday, we met Roxy.
She is still a puppy, and is super friendly with other pets and with kids.
If you're interested in adopting Roxy, you can visit PAAWS online at paaws.org. There are many other furry friends in need of forever homes, too, and other ways to help the organization.
Hear more about Roxy, as well as how you can get involved, in the video interview above.