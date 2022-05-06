Furry Friend Friday: Meet Rylo the lab mix

On this week's edition of Furry Friend Friday, 44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS to meet Rylo.
Jen Duckworth with PAAWS says Rylo is a labrador mixed with (maybe) a mastiff.
Rylo is right around 10-weeks-old, and he's looking for a forever home.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh.
For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
You can also hear more from PAAWS and see more of Rylo in the video above.