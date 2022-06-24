Furry Friend Friday: Meet Willow, the Shar-Pei mix

Jen Duckworth with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue joined 44News This Morning to introduce us to another "furry friend" for Furry Friend Friday.
This week's Furry Friend is "Willow," the Shar-Pei mix.
Jen says Willow is around 4-years-old.
She was found near the Kansas-Oklahoma border and had to go to the doctor to have eight puppies.
Ever since, PAAWS has been caring for Willow, and is hoping to find her a forever home.
Hear more about Willow in the video above, and visit paaws.org for more information on adopting or fostering a pet.