Furry Friend Friday: Willow

44News This Morning sat down with PAAWS No-Kill Animal Rescue on Friday to meet a new furry friend.
PAAWS introduced the team to "Willow" on Friday.
According to PAAWS, Willow is one of a litter of five and is a beagle/blue heeler/boxer mix.
PAAWS says Willow is very well-behaved and loves to snuggle, and she's in need of a forever home.
PAAWS is a non-profit, no-kill animal rescue center that operates in Evansville and Newburgh. For more information on the organization and the animals they have up for adoption, you can visit paaws.org.
