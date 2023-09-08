Gang signs graffitied throughout neighborhood overnight

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Several places in and around the neighborhood of Lakeland Court have had fences, dumpsters, and street signs tagged with gang symbols.
Police are working to find out if these incidents are just vandalism or if they represent a more serious problem.
Chief Deputy Paul Kruse of the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office told 44News ”I think the [graffiti] that we’re seeing right now looks pretty juvenile.”
On Thursday morning, residents of Lakeland Court and a nearby apartment complex discovered that at least nine gang signs had been graffitied throughout their community overnight.
44News spoke with the owner of one of the vandalized homes, and they said the incident has them worried about their safety.
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office said they have not determined if there is gang activity in the area, but that the tagging is not being taken lightly.
”Whether they’re imitating it or actually trying to become a part of something like that, it’s concerning to see," Chief deputy Kruse said, "and it’s something we want to put a stop to as soon as we can.”
Police would like to see the incident end in a positive way–with those who did the graffiti coming forward to avoid more serious consequences.
”Even if they’re not juveniles," Kruse said, "if we can help them out earlier in their path and change the direction of their life, we’d like to be able to do that for them. We would much rather help on the front-end than to just be creating criminal defendants and arresting people.”
The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them.