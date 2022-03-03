Garage Destroyed, Home Damaged by Overnight Fire in Evansville

A garage was destroyed and a home was damaged in an overnight fire that happened in Evansville, Indiana on Thursday.
The Evansville Fire Department says the fire happened just before 1:00 a.m. on Thursday morning at a home on Buchanan Road, near N. St. Joseph Avenue and Diamond Avenue.
According to EFD, firefighters went to the home on Buchanan Road after the homeowner called 911 to report the fire. When firefighters got there, they say the garage was fully involved and that it looked like it could extend to the home.
Firefighters immediately began battling the flames with their fire hoses and prevented the flames from spreading to the house. EFD says the firefighters were then able to extinguish the garage fire in about 15 minutes.
While firefighters were able to prevent a worst case scenario, the home still received some minor heat damage that melted some of its vinyl siding.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.