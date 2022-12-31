Garvin Park residents react to large warehouse fire

Many Evansville residents woke up to an alarming sight on New Year's Eve. When 44News arrived at the scene of the large structure fire. Saturday morning there were already groups of people from the surrounding neighborhoods watching the blaze.
A warehouse on the 1400 block of Garvin St. was engulfed in flames, and there were multiple fire engines present fighting the fire.
According to local resident, Stephen McKinney Jr., ”I heard a big explosion. It sounded like an explosion. I didn’t know where it was coming from, or what. Next thing I know, I see flames shooting from this building, and the fire department and everything comes rushing through, after I hear this big explosion.”
Those flames are what crews have been working to control. Firefighters began defensive measures to keep the fire from spreading to other surrounding areas by spraying houses across the street from the fire with water constantly.
According to Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson, firefighters were able to save a nearby business that was in the path of the fire. As well, they were able to relocate trailers full of plastic pellets away from the building with the aid of a towing company.
Some residents in the area are finding themselves without power. Caira Conner, who lives about a block from the fire, described he experience that morning. "I woke up, and none of the lights in my house worked. I go look out the window with my friend, and we could see the flames coming through the smoke. The smoke is going into the clouds.”
44News received reports from several other neighborhood residents that they had lost power, and we did observe CenterPoint personnel on scene. However, as crews work to put out the fire, we know power will remain off until further notice.