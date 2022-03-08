Gas Prices Putting a Strain on Volunteer Firefighters

Among those feeling the impact of the soaring gas prices, is volunteer firefighters.
The Henderson Rescue Squad, is solely based off volunteers, and they are slowly starting to feel the impact of the prices. With 90% of their funds coming from dues and donations, they are saving as much as possible.
"So far this year, we've had 106 runs with the rescue squad. Just the other day we had a water rescue that probably used over $100 of fuel on that one run. A lot of times when things have gotten tough before, our own members have chipped in to fill the trucks up. We will be there if we got people to be there" says Chief Bryan Coghill
The Rescue Squad responds to all calls in the county, but to keep serving the community to the best of their ability, they are being cautious with spending.
"When we're on a run, we might normally take two trucks and we might have to hang back, and just take one. And if the other one is needed, we'll take it"
They're even holding back on finishing projects of their own until gas prices trickle back down.
The Rescue squad has been serving the community for 50 years now, and they have made it through gas surges before. But with their fire equipment rising 20%, they are urging the community to donate to their local volunteer firefighters.
"Every little penny counts, that $10-15 you donate, could put fuel in the tank to help someone you know"