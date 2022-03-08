Gas Prices Putting a Strain on Volunteer Firefighters

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 38.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 42.8
feet Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday, March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again late this week due to
recent rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for
this week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY,
MARCH 17...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 17.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 39.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to slowly fall to 38.5 feet
tonight, then rise to a crest of 40.7 feet late Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, March
17.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gas Prices Putting a Strain on Volunteer Firefighters

  • 0
Gas Prices Putting a Strain on Local Firefighters
Ella Shemwell

Among those feeling the impact of the soaring gas prices, is volunteer firefighters.

The Henderson Rescue Squad, is solely based off volunteers, and they are slowly starting to feel the impact of the prices. With 90% of their funds coming from dues and donations, they are saving as much as possible.

"So far this year, we've had 106 runs with the rescue squad. Just the other day we had a water rescue that probably used over $100 of fuel on that one run. A lot of times when things have gotten tough before, our own members have chipped in to fill the trucks up. We will be there if we got people to be there" says Chief Bryan Coghill

The Rescue Squad responds to all calls in the county, but to keep serving the community to the best of their ability, they are being cautious with spending.

"When we're on a run, we might normally take two trucks and we might have to hang back, and just take one. And if the other one is needed, we'll take it"

They're even holding back on finishing projects of their own until gas prices trickle back down.

The Rescue squad has been serving the community for 50 years now, and they have made it through gas surges before. But with their fire equipment rising 20%, they are urging the community to donate to their local volunteer firefighters.

"Every little penny counts, that $10-15 you donate, could put fuel in the tank to help someone you know"

Recommended for you