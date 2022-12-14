GaylaCake announces changes for upcoming year

After a difficult stretch, an Evansville bakery will make changes for the upcoming year.
GaylaCake announced Tuesday they have been looking at what works, and doesn't work, for their small business.
The bakery says they have been helping the community with life celebrations for the past 9 years and will continue to encourage everyone "life is worth celebrating."
Owners say for 2023, they will be enhancing their "Foster Care Cake Program," begin offering cake decorating parties, and offer baking classes.
However, their post goes on to say they will no longer be offering retail hours next year.
The bakery will offer once a week "Bake Days" making custom cakes by appointment only.
We're told if customers already a custom cake order for 2023, GaylaCake will still be making sure the order is fulfilled.