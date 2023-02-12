GCSO: Bicyclist hit by truck on Carithers Road identified

The cyclist who was hit by a truck in Gibson County as been identified, according to authorities.
Officials say deputies were sent to the crash just after noon on Sunday on Carithers Road near Princeton.
According to authorities, the man was taken to a hospital for multiple bone fractures.
Authorities say the initial call came in as a truck versus pedestrian crash. However, officers on scene say they discovered a 60-70-year-old man with long white hair was hit while riding a black Cannondale bicycle with lightning bolts.
We will continue to update you on air and online as we work to learn more information.