GCSO: Deputies ask for help identifying a man who was hit by a truck while riding his bicycle

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a man hit by a truck while riding his bicycle.
Officials say deputies were sent to the crash just after noon on Sunday on Carithers Road near Princeton.
According to authorities, the man was taken to a hospital for multiple bone fractures.
Authorities say the initial call came in as a truck versus pedestrian crash. However, officers on scene say they discovered a 60-70-year-old man with long white hair was hit while riding a black Cannondale bicycle with lightning bolts.
Authorities say they are unable to identify the man and are asking for help in doing so.
Authorities ask that if you can identify the man, you contact the Gibson County Sheriff's Office at 812-385-3496.
