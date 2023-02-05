 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GCSO: Evansville man behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Wright

An Evansville man is behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence, according to authorities.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2017 Cadillac after the vehicle did not stay in its lane of travel on US 41 near Fort Branch, authorities say.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Michael Wright of Evansville, according to deputies.

According to a press release, Wright showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Deputies say they began a roadside DUI investigation.

Deputies discovered that Wright was operating his vehicle while a habitual traffic violator, according to the press release.

Deputies say Wright was booked into the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior and driving while a suspended/habitual traffic violator.

Wright is being held on a $1,250 bond. 