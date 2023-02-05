GCSO: Evansville man behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence

An Evansville man is behind bars in Gibson County after driving under the influence, according to authorities.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a Silver 2017 Cadillac after the vehicle did not stay in its lane of travel on US 41 near Fort Branch, authorities say.
The driver was identified as 43-year-old Michael Wright of Evansville, according to deputies.
According to a press release, Wright showed signs of being under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.
Deputies say they began a roadside DUI investigation.
Deputies discovered that Wright was operating his vehicle while a habitual traffic violator, according to the press release.
Deputies say Wright was booked into the Gibson County Jail and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior and driving while a suspended/habitual traffic violator.
Wright is being held on a $1,250 bond.