Gerber Formula distributed despite a previous recall being issued

Gerber says, potentially contaminated baby formula reached retailers in eight states despite a previous recall.
The distributed products include 12.4 ounce cans of 'Good Start Soothe-Pro Powdered Infant Formula'.
Those cans could contain a germ with the potential to seriously sicken infants.
Some of the formula went to a distributor that works with retailers in several states including, Alabama, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and other states.
The F.D.A. says consumers in those states should check their formula containers.