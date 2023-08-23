 Skip to main content
Gerling Law to offer free rides during Wine Walk

Gerling Law to offer free rides during Wine Walk
Megan DiVenti

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's an opportunity to ensure Tri-Staters stay safe. 

Gerling Law will offer free, safe rides through their Sober Rides Program during this week's Downtown Wine Walk. 

Rides will be available Friday, August 25th from 5:30 p.m. to Saturday, August 26th at 10 a.m.

In order to work, participants will need to submit their receipt and a photo of their ID to social@gerlinglaw.com. Be sure to include your name and mailing address in the body of the email. 

Gerling Law says they will reimburse riders for up to $30 and rides should either start or end in Evansville or Owensboro. 

The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk will take place Friday, August 25th along Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. 

