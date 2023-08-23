Gerling Law to offer free rides during Wine Walk

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It's an opportunity to ensure Tri-Staters stay safe.
Gerling Law will offer free, safe rides through their Sober Rides Program during this week's Downtown Wine Walk.
Rides will be available Friday, August 25th from 5:30 p.m. to Saturday, August 26th at 10 a.m.
In order to work, participants will need to submit their receipt and a photo of their ID to social@gerlinglaw.com. Be sure to include your name and mailing address in the body of the email.
Gerling Law says they will reimburse riders for up to $30 and rides should either start or end in Evansville or Owensboro.
The Downtown Evansville Wine Walk will take place Friday, August 25th along Main Street from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.