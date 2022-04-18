Giants pitcher with ties to the Tri-State welcomes new baby boy in Newburgh

A future Major League Baseball prospect could have been born here in the Tri-State last week.
Giants pitcher Tyler Rogers flew on a private plane to the Deaconess Women's Hospital in Newburgh Tuesday, just hours after competing in a game against his twin brother Taylor, who plays for the San Diego Padres.
Tyler got to the hospital just in time to be there for the birth of his newborn son Jack.
Tyler is the son-in-law of Chris Ryan, the CEO of the Women's Hospital.
The brother made history Tuesday night.
The twins made history as the second set of twins to pitch in the same game, and the first time twins tossed pitches for opposing teams.