Gibson Co. authorities warn about dangerous intersection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — 44News is taking a closer look at a dangerous intersection in Gibson County.
Authorities in Gibson County say that the intersection at Highway 41 & County Road 100 W is one of the most dangerous stoplights in the area.
"We have had multiple wrecks through the years. I’ve been an officer for 22 years, and it seems like this intersection is the problem point in Gibson County right now" said Gibson Co. Sheriff Bruce Vanoven.
Even though multiple flashing lights are in place to warn drivers of a stoplight, the Sheriff says they see wrecks there almost once a week.
"They are not paying attention to the signage, and the driver inattention are causing serious, if not fatal accidents" he continued.
That dangerous stretch of the highway is lined not only with signage, but with crosses of lives lost there.
According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, from 2017 to present, there have been 3 deadly crashes, 12 severe crashes, and 4 crashes with minor injuries.
Those numbers do not include accidents that result in only property damage.
INDOT says that they are working on improving that intersection, including plans to make it a reduced-risk intersection.
However it is still up to the drivers themselves to be more careful.
"We can put up signs, we can put up lights, we can put up rumble strips, we’ve done a lot of that out here, but we need people to pay attention. That is the main thing" said INDOT Public Relations director Gary Brian.
44News caught up with one Gibson County driver, who is lucky to be alive, after a semi ran a red light, plowing into him and sending his car careening into the intersection.
"He had already come down that hill, and ran a red light and broadsided me in my car. I looked up and saw a semi grill in my window. I thought that was it. I thought that was the end of it." recounted Andrew Turner of Gibson County.
Andrew says he will probably never be able to trust that intersection again.
"Once that light turns green for me, I wait and I look and I make sure that if something is coming, that they are going to stop. I don't expect that light to enforce anything" he continued.
INDOT says they are working on setting up a meeting for mid September, where they plan to inform residents on intersection improvements that they are making here.
Meanwhile, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that starting on September 1st, they will be out in full force watching all of the intersections on Highway 41. If you run a red light, you will be given a ticket.