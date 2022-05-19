Gibson County authorities looking for driver who crashed into pole barn and fled the scene

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office is looking for more information on a hit-and-run that happened near the town of Francisco, Indiana.
The sheriff's office says the hit-and-run incident happened on Thursday morning at a pole barn on N 550 E near Francisco.
Authorities believe a vehicle hit the pole barn and left the scene between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is being asked to call GCSO Deputy Loesch at 812-385-3496 option 1 (dispatch), or extension 1526 for her voicemail.