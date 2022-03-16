Gibson County EMT's Affected By Rise in Fuel Prices

Gas prices have been on the rise for weeks and the affects have hit the transportation sector including EMT services.
"If this continues this way into in June, I think we'll be renegotiating our contract," said David Pond the Gibson County Ambulance Service Director. "and at that point we could see a big jump in our fuel costs."
According to Pond, the Gibson County Ambulance Service has a contract with a local fuel provider.
Although they have not noticed a huge impact just yet, Pond say's he's not ruling it out.
"I'm hoping it will get better as time goes but it's not looking too good," said Pond.
With just 3 months into 2022, Pond say's they have already used up to 30% of their budget.
"Whether it's supplies we purchase for the ambulance or fuel. Everything in general in life right now has went up because of inflation," said Pond. "so everything that we're purchasing is costing much more than what it did a year ago."
Pond say's most of the EMT trucks take up to 40 gallons and at $3.50 it's more than $130 to fill their tank.
With diesel in Princeton averaging $4.96, the total price will exceed well above $130.
Knowing this, they are looking into ways to save as much fuel as they can.
"We may be having to look at what we call posting, that's a procedure that we do whenever we have a unit that is on a run in a certain area," said Pond. "we will move other units to try and split the difference so that they're not coming that far in distance."
Being that they are an emergency service they have no intention to limit their runs, always putting the publics safety first.
They're just finding ways to stay on top of their budget at the same time.