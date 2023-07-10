Gibson County inmate died of heart attack, coroner says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — An inmate at the Gibson County Jail who died last week suffered a heart attack, according to the coroner.
As we reported last week, the inmate had a medical emergency in their cell and life-saving measures were unsuccessful. The medical emergency turned out to be a heart attack.
According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, the call came in Friday just after 5:00 p.m. for a report of a medical emergency inside the Gibson County Jail.
Corrections Officers rushed to the cell block where the emergency was happening and began CPR. They also used an AED unit on the victim.
After about 40 minutes, the Ambulance Services Medical Doctor declared the person deceased.