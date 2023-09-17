Gibson County man arrested after authorities found drugs

GIBSON COUNTY Ind. (WEVV) — On Friday Gibson County Central Dispatch received a report of drug activity occurring in the 3600 block of North 100 East. Law enforcement were dispatched to the scene.
After officers arrived on the scene they began an investigation, in which they spoke with all the people involved in the incident and applied for a search warranty of the property.
Once they searched the house they found 14.4 grams of methamphetamines. They also found items that indicated that dealing of illegal drugs was occurring.
At the conclusion of the search 51 year old Todd Boyle was put in custody and transported to the Gibson County Jail. Boyle was charged with multiple drug charges. He is still in the Gibson County Jail being held with no bond.