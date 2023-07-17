Gibson County man arrested for DUI after wrecking Dodge Charger, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Authorities in Gibson County say they're charging a man with DUI after a crash that happened overnight Saturday.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a wreck in the area of Garfield Avenue and CR 50 East near Princeton around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.
At the scene, deputies say they found a wrecked Dodge Charge in a ditch.
Authorities say they talked to the driver, 23-year-old Trace Matsel of Owensville, and that he smelled like alcohol.
After an investigation, Matsel was arrested and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he was charged with driving under the influence.