Gibson County man learns his sentence after conviction for child molestation

A Gibson County man pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of Child Molestation.
Prosecutors say 36-year-old Patrick Smithhart admitted to sexually molesing a victim who was under the age of 14 between 2012 and 2014.
Smithhart received a sentence of 22 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
“This sentence is appropriate in that it provides the victim with some justice although there is nothing that can truly make the victim whole," Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren said. "As I have stated before, I am in awe of our young victims who come forward to protect others from the same fate and stand before their abuser and speak the truth. I would like to thank Detective Roger Ballard and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office for their efforts in vigorously pursuing justice on behalf of the victim.”
Smithhart will also have to register as a convicted sex offender for the remainder of his life.