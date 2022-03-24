Gibson County Nurse Accused of Battery Against Elderly Nursing Home Resident

A registered nurse in Gibson County, Indiana, was recently arrested and charged with Battery Against a Disabled Person after being accused of injuring an elderly nursing home resident, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An affidavit says the battery happened earlier in March at The Waters of Princeton nursing home in Princeton, Indiana, where Crystal McCrary worked as a registered nurse in charge of the Alzheimer's and Dementia wing.
According to the affidavit, the investigation started after an elderly resident at the nursing home was complaining of pain, causing officials at the home to check security camera footage.
Investigators say the footage showed McCrary pulling on the resident in a violent manner and jerking them so hard that they fell to the ground and injured their shoulder.
The affidavit says that the victim is in their 80s and weighs less than 100 pounds. It says that a medical report states an injury of the right shoulder rotator cuff.
McCrary was released from the Gibson County Jail after posting bond, which court records show was set at $750 cash.
44News reached out to The Waters of Princeton for a statement. You can see the full statement below: