Gibson County Sheriff's Office is looking to fill vacancies

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) —
Staffing shortages are impacting operations at the Gibson County jail. Right now, those staffing shortages have not impacted how the jail handles inmates, however it means longer hours for a number of key people that keep the correction facility running.
"We have a big overtime issue, we have man-power issue, because people have to take time off for vacations, they have to take time off cause they are sick and whenever that happens those shifts have to be filled," said Sheriff Bruce Vanoven of the Gibson County Sheriffs Office.
The jail staff currently has 15 of the 21 positions filled but still a half a dozen vacancies. This needs to be filled before they move to their new corrections facility which will open in August of 2024.
"We will not move to the new facility until we are up to staff in the jail," said Sheriff Vanoven. "When you're fully staffed, you go from being reactive to proactive. from responding to the problem to nipping the problems in the bud before they happen."
There is also positions available for facility officer, dispatchers, deputies and a part time clerk. There's many benefits to joining the Gibson County Sheriffs Office.
"We start out at 20 dollars an hour and have excellent insurance in Gibson County," said Sheriff Vanoven. "It's a great stepping stone to get you into law enforcement to see what its all about."
If you are interested in working for the Gibson County Sheriffs Office, here is a link to where you can apply:
http://www.gibsoncountysheriff.com/index.php?page=3
You can also pick up applications at the Sheriff's Office.