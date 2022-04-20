Gibson County Sheriff's Office receives grant funding to upgrade and replace body cameras

Sheriff's deputies in Gibson County, Indiana, will be getting new and improved body cameras thanks to several thousand dollars of grant funding.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says it was awarded a grant of $7,600 to update and replace deputy body cameras.
The sheriff's office says Captain Deborah Borchelt applied for and completed the competitive grant application, which will fund $400 per body camera with a 25% match requirement from the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says it has utilized body cameras for patrol deputies since 2014 to provide things like transparency, evidence, and a first-person view of events from each deputy's perspective.
The grant is awarded by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and will require program and fiscal reports to be filed to ensure accurate spending of the grant funds, according to GCSO.