Gibson County woman killed in Wednesday night crash

The Gibson County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a woman was killed in Wednesday evening's crash on County Road 25 West.
The coroner's office tells us the woman was a resident of Gibson County, and that she was 65-year-old. Her name has not been released at this time.
We're told it was a single-vehicle crash, and that the woman who died was the only person in the car.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.
The coroner's office will conduct an autopsy on Friday morning, but the woman's name is expected to be released Thursday pending family notification.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.