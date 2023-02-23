 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Gibson Southern students drive their tractors to school for National FFA Week

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibson Southern students drive their tractors to school for National FFA Week
Claire Dugan

National Future Farmers of America Week is celebrated February 18-25, 2023, for chapters all across the country.

On Thursday, Gibson Southern High School celebrated by taking an unconventional way to school.

The parking lot at the high school looked a little different on Thursday as students traded in their cars for tractors.

It’s all in celebration of National Future Farmers of America Week, and it’s a long-standing tradition that students look forward to every year.

“It’s really cool. It’s definitely a very unique experience driving a tractor to school,” says Macade Chandler, Senior and Vice President of Gibson Southern’s FFA chapter.

The tradition allows students to celebrate not only National FFA Week, but also the roots of their own family farms.

“It really makes me feel proud that I’m able to be in a situation where I can drive one of my dad’s tractors because of all the hard work he puts into this. It’s really cool to be able to drive that, and I think he enjoyed watching me as well,” Senior Mylie Rexing tells 44News.

In the parking lot on Thursday, there were 22 tractors driven by FFA students. That’s a record at Gibson Southern as the most tractors driven on this day since the tradition began in the early 2000s.

“It was really cool having all of us here with our tractors and showing them off, and showing the importance of agriculture in our community. Without agriculture, we’d have no and… that wouldn’t be good,” Sam Parmer tells 44News.

Gibson Southern students are finishing off the week on Friday with a petting zoo milkshake day.

