Gibson Southern students meet Lin-Manuel Miranda during NYC trip

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)--It was a chance of a lifetime for some Tri-State theater students!
Theater students at Gibson Southern High School were touring New York City last week.
While touring the Big Apple, the students ran into Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stopped to take a photo with them.
Miranda is an actor and lyricist who is behind some major musicals including "Hamilton," "In the Heights," and worked on the soundtrack of movies like Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, Encanto, and the new Little Mermaid.