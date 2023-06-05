 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone or in the air for
today, Monday, June 5th for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,


Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT Monday
night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Gibson Southern students meet Lin-Manuel Miranda during NYC trip
Megan DiVenti

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)--It was a chance of a lifetime for some Tri-State theater students!

Theater students at Gibson Southern High School were touring New York City last week. 

While touring the Big Apple, the students ran into Lin-Manuel Miranda, who stopped to take a photo with them. 

Miranda is an actor and lyricist who is behind some major musicals including "Hamilton," "In the Heights," and worked on the soundtrack of movies like Moana, Mary Poppins Returns, Encanto, and the new Little Mermaid. 

