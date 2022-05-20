 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Gibson Southern Titans softball field damaged in Thursday's storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Gibson Southern softball field damage

(Gibson Southern Softball)

In Gibson County, Indiana, Gibson Southern High School's softball field suffered some serious storm damage on Thursday night.

Gibson Southern Softball shared photos of the damage on Friday morning, showing overturned bleachers, bent fences, and broken limbs caused by the severe weather event.

Gibson Southern softball field damaged in Thursday, May 19 storms

1 of 6

Because of the storm damage, the Gibson Southern Titan's won't be hosting the Sectional 31 softball tournament scheduled for next week. The team says the Sectional will now be played at Washington.

According to the team, all game times and dates will remain the same.

Recommended for you