Gibson Southern Titans softball field damaged in Thursday's storm

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.
* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, in west Kentucky from the
Lakes region eastward, in southern Illinois along the Interstate
64 corridor, and in southeast Missouri over the Ozark
Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
&&