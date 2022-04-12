 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gilbert Gottfried Dead at 67

  • Updated
  • 0
Gilbert Gottfried

Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried has died, a message signed by "the Gottfried family" said Tuesday.

The message was distributed on Gottfried's official Facebook and Twitter, and said that Gottfried had died after a long illness.

"In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, friend and father to his two young children," the statement read. "Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert's honor."

Gottfried was well-known for numerous roles in film and TV, including the voice of Iago in Disney's animated "Aladdin" series.

He was 67-years-old.

Recommended for you