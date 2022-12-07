 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girl Scout cookie sales begins this week

  • 0
Girl Scout Cookie Sales

There will be some very busy Girl Scouts out this week as the kick off their annual Cookie sales campaign.

 Tommy Mason

Sales of Girl Scout cookies begin this week with deliveries expected in February.

Area Girl Scouts are excited to begin their annual cookie sale fundraiser this week.

Monday marked the beginning of the season, with ordering already underway.

Cookie deliveries will begin in February, along with cookie booths.

All proceeds from the program stay local, and benefit Girl Scouts as they plan a full year of activities.

This year the Girl Scouts are offering two cookies exclusively online, including the Raspberry Rally and the Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies.

The online ordering allows scouts to learn e-commerce and digital marketing skills.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device