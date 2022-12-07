Girl Scout cookie sales begins this week

Area Girl Scouts are excited to begin their annual cookie sale fundraiser this week.
Monday marked the beginning of the season, with ordering already underway.
Cookie deliveries will begin in February, along with cookie booths.
All proceeds from the program stay local, and benefit Girl Scouts as they plan a full year of activities.
This year the Girl Scouts are offering two cookies exclusively online, including the Raspberry Rally and the Gluten Free Caramel Chocolate Chip Cookies.
The online ordering allows scouts to learn e-commerce and digital marketing skills.