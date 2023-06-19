Girl Scout day camp happening at USI

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —For the next four days, Posey and Vanderburgh County girls will be attending their annual Girl Scout day camp.
Over 25 Girl Scouts have a packed week for their summer schedule at the University of Southern Indiana. The theme for camp this week is Flower Power, and the focus is on growth not only through plant life but through yourself.
44News spoke to Camp Director Southwest Indiana Day Camp, Cathy Claridge, on what she wants the children to learn, “It’s like the Leave No Trace principle. You know, you respect other people's property and you don’t trash it, and you learn to get along with people. My number one goal is that they have fun, and my number two goal is that they make friends and if they learn something that’s okay too.”
This camp is geared towards helping the Girl Scouts dream big, explore new interests, and spark their imaginations.
Activities will include archery, water games, crafts, science, and so much more!
44News spoke with Camper, Clementine Lane, on what she is most excited for, “I really like the hiking and the crafting, those are my favorites. There’s just one badge, it’s like a crafting badge, that I’m really excited to earn.”
They will even be making Juneteenth flags in honor of today's holiday.
There is also a big thanks to the Alcoa Foundation for the grant they give the Girl Scouts every year, and the patches they will be providing the Scouts. USI was also gracious enough to allow the girls to have their camp at the University. Without their help, this camp would not have happened.
If you are not a girl scout, it is okay, everyone entering K-8 is welcomed. Leaders, parents, and friends of Girl Scouts are encouraged to volunteer and spend time outdoors making memories.
The camp runs from 9 A.M.- 4 P.M. through Thursday.