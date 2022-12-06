Giving Tree Village returns for second year at Henderson County Public Library

The Henderson County Public Library is partnering with several local nonprofits to bring about a spirit of giving to the Tristate this holiday season.
"This is the second year that we've been able to do the Giving Tree Village. Having this beautiful space that we have. We wanted to fill it with Christmas trees but we wanted it to have a purpose," said Danielle Anguish, Children’s Services Manager at the Henderson County Public Library.
The trees for the seven non-profits are on the second floor of the library's new Preston Family Foundation Annex.
The seven organizations participating are the Hugh E. Sandefur Training Center, the Housing Authority, the Thelma B. Johnson Family Resource Center, the South Heights Elementary Family Resource Center, the Jefferson Elementary Family Resource Center, the Humane Society, and Harbor House.
"Each organization has a wish list, and the wish lists are posted by the trees, and we have a box, and the community comes in - they can pick one list or all seven list - go purchase those donations or put them all under the tree," explained Anguish.
The organizations come and decorate the trees according to their respective missions. At a time when so many people are struggling, the Giving Tree Village is a great way to give back to organizations that benefit so many people throughout the Tristate.
All donations will need to be placed under the trees by Thursday, December 15th, with gifts being presented to the organizations the following morning.